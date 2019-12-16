Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

Intel Buys AI Chipmaker Habana Labs for $2 Billion

December 16, 2019

Deal comes a month after Intel demoed its Nervana AI silicon

Channelnomics Staff

Intel is buying Israeli company Habana Labs for $2 billion in an effort to bolster its efforts to develop processors for artificial intelligence (AI)-based data center workloads that can compete with Nvidia’s accelerators and the growing number of vendors building chips designed for AI and machine learning.