Microsoft Sheds Spotlight on Collaboration, Enhances Capabilities in Teams
December 16, 2019
Privacy and integration with Office are focal points.
Since first introducing its Teams collaboration software three years ago, Microsoft has been on a sprint to build out its capabilities to compete in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive global market.
As workforces become more mobile and distributed, enterprises have turned to collaboration applications to help employees more easily work together, even if they’re separated by miles or oceans.
Increasingly, they’re taking their collaboration ambitions to the cloud, and vendors are meeting them with products that can be used both there and on premises.
For Microsoft, that product is Teams, which is foundational to the software maker’s Office 365 cloud platform and offers a single, integrated app that includes chat, video meetings, calling, and file sharing. The power of Teams has become evident: In July, the company said Microsoft Teams reached 13 million active daily users around the globe.
Microsoft is leveraging the collaboration craze by working not only with traditional IT channel partners but also with some “specialized” allies.
Case in point: The software company continues to deepen its relationship with Steelcase, a manufacturer of furniture for collaborative workspaces. The two companies are jointly marketing and selling Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S, along with Steelcase’s Roam, a system of mobile stands and wall mounts. The goal? To merge the physical and digital aspects of collaboration to give customers a truly groundbreaking experience.
Meanwhile, Microsoft’s recent enhancements to Teams, announced at its Ignite 2019 event and aimed at making the app more customizable for end users and more fully integrated with Office 365, will be a boon to Teams users and critical to Microsoft as it competes in a collaboration market that Synergy Research Group analysts said will hit $45 billion this year. Collaboration apps like Microsoft Teams are the fastest-growing segment, up by almost 60% year-over-year in 2019. Cloud and hosted collaboration markets are on track to increase by 19%.
Microsoft is ranked No. 2 in a market that includes such players as Cisco, a fast-growing Slack, Fuze, Dropbox, and RingCentral.
Here are just a handful or so of the Teams enhancements. Some are available now, some later this year, and others in 2020:
> Private Channels (now): Lets users create channels within existing teams, improving users’ ability to communicate privately with other members of the team. By selecting “Private” under the privacy settings, users can create a channel that can be accessed and viewed only by particular members of the team.
> Pinned Channels (later this year): Allows users to keep important channels at the top of their Teams list for fast access.
> Multiwindow (2020): Gives users the option to pop out chats, meetings, calls, or documents into separate windows, streamlining workflows and improving the overall user experience.
> New messaging extensions (later this year): In Teams chat and channel conversations, these will include Polls and Surveys. Users will be able to click on the “…” (more options icon) at the bottom of the message compose box to get these extensions and solicit instant feedback on questions.
> Teams client for Linux (preview later this year): Allows workers using a Linux client to collaborate with others on Microsoft Teams and have access to Teams chats, meetings, and calling. With the preview release, users can install native Linux packages in .deb and .rpm formats.
> New Outlook-Teams integration (2020): Lets users move an e-mail conversation – including attachments – from Outlook to a Teams chat or channel conversation by clicking on “Share to Teams” in Outlook. In addition, they can move a Teams conversation to an Outlook e-mail by clicking on “…” in a conversation. Also, users will get e-mails telling them about missed conversations in Teams and will be able to respond directly in Outlook.
Other upcoming Teams enhancements: a new “Tasks” bar, an app that makes Yammer communities, conversations, and live events available in Teams, a Microsoft Whiteboard, and Live Captions in Teams Meetings.
Here are just a handful or so of the Teams enhancements. Some are available now, some later this year, and others in 2020:
