Pivot3 Adds AI, Automation Features to HCI Software

New capabilities designed to drive performance, data protection

Pivot3 is adding more artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities to its Acuity infrastructure software to improve performance and data protection in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) environments that are increasingly being inundated with data from such use cases as video surveillance.

The Lowdown: The new features in Acuity’s Intelligence Engine, announced this month, enable organizations whose hardware goes down to recover more quickly through auto-healing and intelligent monitoring and analytics.

The Details: Pivot3 already uses AI and machine learning in Intelligence Engine in such areas as application performance, data protection and security, system health monitoring, and predictive maintenance. New to the software are self-healing capabilities that automate what had been manual processes. The software can now automatically add a node to a cluster that has recovered from a failure and a node rebuild feature to reduce the amount of time to repair a problem by up to 90%. It also eliminates the need to fully build a node.



The company also is adding more intelligent system analytics and diagnostics in such areas as system health, configuration optimization, and support, improving performance and automatically sharing information with Pivot3’s Support Cloud. Enterprises also get real-time alerts and daily status reports.

The Impact: Organizations continue to adopt HCI for their data centers. The hyperconverged infrastructure market is the largest within the whole converged infrastructure space. According to IDC, HCI sales in the third quarter jumped 18.7% to almost $2.02 billion, representing 53.7% of the converged infrastructure market. Pivot3 offers particular expertise in the video surveillance and Internet of Things (IoT) space.

Background: The new Acuity features come about a week after Pivot3 announced a partnership with Lenovo to integrate the software into Lenovo hardware for edge computing environments.

The Buzz: “Customers are increasingly required to manage massive amounts of data generated by video surveillance, both for long-term retention and for analysis with video analytics,” said Ben Bolles, vice president of product management at Pivot3. “The sheer scale of the infrastructure needed to support these use cases presents new resilience challenges, and organizations are increasingly concerned about capturing, protecting, and capitalizing on this mission-critical data. Pivot3 is meeting this growing challenge with new automation and intelligence capabilities to provide customers with peace of mind, knowing their system is resilient, secure, and always available.”



“With the real-time system monitoring, Pivot3 Support now alerts my team to unforeseen failures and provides remediation,” said Jeremiah Francis, director of information technology at Financial Advocates. “Additionally, receiving daily system health and configuration status reports allows us to ensure our system is running at peak performance; we can now more easily resolve potential points of failure and optimize for success.”