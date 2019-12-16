Steelcase: A New Breed of Technology Partner

Furniture maker stresses value prop of its joint collaborative solutions.

The channel is changing fast. Because high tech is now ubiquitous – built into everything from manufacturing plants and retail stores to cars and health care clinics – conventional solution providers are being joined by a host of nontraditional, specialized channel players.



Take Steelcase, an office furniture company that’s been around for 100-plus years and has just recently broken new ground in the high-tech arena. In 2017, Steelcase teamed up with software behemoth Microsoft to debut Creative Spaces, an ecosystem of technology-enabled workspaces that integrate Steelcase’s architecture and furniture with Microsoft’s Surface devices. After that, Steelcase introduced workplace analytics (Workplace Advisor), scheduling (Find), and wayfinding (Live Map) – all tools built on Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform and aimed at delivering real-time data and improved user experiences.



Most recently, in July of this year, Steelcase signed deals with IT distributors around the globe, including Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and Synnex, to sell its Roam solution, a system of mobile stands and wall mounts, and Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S, an all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and collaborative computing device. As a result, Steelcase is itself a technology reseller and now has access to Microsoft’s extensive network of authorized Surface Hub partners in the IT channel.



“For about a decade now, we’ve been on the forefront of research on the modern workplace,” Jennifer McCready, global channel chief at Steelcase, told Channelnomics. “This is an advantage we’re thrilled to share with channel partners. We’re giving them an opportunity to see their business through a whole different landscape.”



Steelcase is helping those partners address critical challenges that have arisen for their end users in the past several years.



“Organizations are growing and changing so fast that they don’t have the space to accommodate employees. Whether it’s an office refresh or remodel, or they’re just hiring more people, space is at a premium,” McCready said. “Our research has shown that employees are spending at least 15 minutes each day looking for a room to meet, and this is happening everywhere. Space is constrained at almost every company across the planet.”



To capitalize on the opportunity presented by partnering with Steelcase, solution providers need to be asking customers the right questions.



During in-person sales calls, resellers should be very aware of the space around them, McCready said. When talking to a client over the phone, they need to solicit useful information about the company’s workspace. Are you hiring a lot of employees in the coming quarter or year? What does that expansion look like? Does your office space support current employees? What about new ones? Do your employees work in a shared workspace? And what technology is in that shared workspace to enable workers to be productive?



By getting information about how people work, solution providers can clearly delineate the value proposition of Steelcase-Microsoft bundles and collect data for future cross-selling opportunities.



Dedicated to providing a top-notch experience for channel partners globally, Steelcase is helping those partners sell its solutions by giving them access to its WorkLife Centers. In these staged modern workplace environments – throughout the United States, and in France, Germany, London, and Singapore – Steelcase hosts partner and customer training sessions and events. “This is a big value-add when we bring in a partner with a customer,” McCready said. “The partner can demonstrate in a real environment, and in real time, how spaces and technology can solve problems.”



Joint solutions from Steelcase and Microsoft are getting a lot of attention from companies across verticals – education, financial services, health care, manufacturing, and so on. Opportunities span company size as well, and McCready says SMBs have really taken to the collaboration offerings.



“Smaller environments present a lack of space, and there’s a greater need to provide more on-the-go meetings and places for employees to interact. Steelcase Roam helps companies achieve that,” she said. “Also, on the Microsoft side, the Hub is a lighter device than it used to be, and the ability to use Roam to move it into any location makes it really attractive.”



Despite its success to date, Steelcase has no intention of resting on its laurels. The company has inked a deal with Schneider Electric and its APC division for a battery that’s purpose-built for the Roam cart and will render it “100% mobile,” said McCready, adding that customers have already begun ordering the product in anticipation of its release (as yet unknown).



There’s a lot more where that came from, McCready said. Her advice for both partners and customers in the coming months? Stay tuned for plenty of exciting news.