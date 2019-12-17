Channelnomics Original

Cisco Buying Low-Latency Networking Vendor Exablaze

December 17, 2019

Deal will enable networking giant to add FPGA-powered gear to portfolio

Channelnomics Staff

Cisco Systems, fresh off announcing that it’s developing its own networking chip architecture, is buying Exablaze, an Australian company that develops low-latency network hardware that leverages programmable processors from the likes of Xilinx.