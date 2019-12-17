Channelnomics Original

Cloud Consultancy AllCloud Raises $18M

December 17, 2019

AWS, Salesforce partner to use money to acquire companies, expand services portfolio

Channelnomics Staff

AllCloud, a cloud solution provider with practices supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce.com, has raised $18 million in its latest round of funding, with plans to spend the money in part to expand its operations via acquisitions.