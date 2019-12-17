Cloud Consultancy AllCloud Raises $18M

AWS, Salesforce partner to use money to acquire companies, expand services portfolio

AllCloud, a cloud solution provider with practices supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce.com, has raised $18 million in its latest round of funding, with plans to spend the money in part to expand its operations via acquisitions.

The Lowdown: The money – raised through capital venture firm Eastside Partners; Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce’s investment arm; and previous investors – also will be used to grow AllCloud’s portfolio of services, which now includes cloud consulting, modernization, and development within AWS and Salesforce environments.

The Details: With the new funding announced this week, AllCloud – an Israeli company launched in 2014 through the acquisition of Emind Systems and Blat Lapidot HR Cloud, two cloud services firms in Israel – has now raised a total of $26 million.



Company officials noted that demand for cloud services from AWS and Salesforce is growing in the United States and Europe and that many are looking for channel partners to help develop a long-term cloud strategy and implement cloud services. AllCloud is an AWS Premiere Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner that focuses on helping enterprises build an operating model that connects their front and back offices and enables them to leverage the offerings of AWS and Salesforce and grow their cloud operations.



AllCloud also has expertise with Oracle’s NetSuite enterprise resources planning (ERP) software. The company lists more than four-dozen customers that include Check Point Software, LexisNexis, Micro Focus, Postmates, and CommerceIQ.

The Buzz: “As the AWS and Salesforce ecosystems continuously innovate and grow, clients are looking for partners that can build a long-term strategy that truly transforms their organization, while balancing the need for speed and agility,” AllCloud CEO Eran Gil said. “AllCloud is now in a position to expand upon our wide breadth and depth of AWS and Salesforce expertise by acquiring ecosystem specialization, which further rounds out our offerings.”



“It’s rare that you find a services organization that has the right balance of technology expertise and management acumen to be primed for explosive growth,” said Benjamin Cobb, general partner with Eastside Partners. “That is exactly what we find in AllCloud and are thrilled to be working with them to achieve this.”