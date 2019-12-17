SolarWinds Gives MSPs Office 365 Data Protection Tools

Service providers can now back up data from a variety of Microsoft services

SolarWinds is adding data backup and protection for Microsoft’s Office 365 cloud-based offerings to its lineup of services that MSPs can leverage for their customers.

The Lowdown: The Durham, North Carolina-based company, which offers a portfolio of IT management software and services that MSPs deliver to their customers, on Tuesday rolled out SolarWinds Backup for Office 365, which is designed to ensure that Office 365 is more easily retained and recoverable in the wake of an error or outside cyberattack.

The Details: With Backup for Office 365, MSPs can back up and restore data from Exchange, OneDrive, and SharePoint. To save time, MSPs will be able to use the same dashboard that they use when protecting servers, workstations, and business documents, according to SolarWinds officials. They also will be able to keep recoverable copies of data from Exchange for seven years and archive data from OneDrive and SharePoint for a year. Included in the offering is the ability to back up the data to SolarWinds’ private cloud, which includes more than 30 data centers around the world.

The Impact: The ability to back up and save recoverable data to protect against errors and cyberthreats and remain in compliance with regulations will be critical as more companies migrate workloads and data to the cloud and embrace Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). IDC is forecasting worldwide spending on public cloud services and infrastructure to grow more than 22% a year through 2025, when it will reach almost $500 billion, up from $229 billion this year. SaaS will account for more than half of all the public cloud spending, the analysts said.

The Buzz: “If you’re relying on storage to do the job of backup, you’re putting your data at risk. Anything from an overzealous e-mail cleanup to a deliberate ransomware attack can leave you scrambling if your data isn’t safely backed up,” said Mav Turner, group vice president of products at SolarWinds MSP. “Microsoft is focused on the availability of active e-mail and data, but potential gaps exist around the recoverability of accidentally deleted or overwritten data that are only solved by an effective backup product. Backup for Office 365 is designed for peace of mind; you retain control over the retention and recoverability of your customers’ data in Office 365 and can be ready to help them in their time of need. Your backups will run seamlessly in the background, and the only difference you’ll notice will be increased trust that your data is safe, no matter what.”



“Backup for Office 365 has assisted us in making our clients feel more secure and comfortable with cloud solutions because they’ve regained control over their data backups,” said Kelvin Tegelaar, CTO of Lime Networks. “This solution is easy to manage, is super-efficient, and gives our customers an extra layer of protection and continuity.”