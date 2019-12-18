Channelnomics Original

LogMeIn to Go Private in $4.3 Billion Deal

December 18, 2019

Private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast to buy UCC vendor

Channelnomics Staff

LogMeIn, which over the past few years has built up its capabilities in the unified communications and collaboration (UCC) space in part through acquisitions, is going private now that it is being bought by two private equity firms.