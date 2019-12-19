Channelnomics Original

ConnectWise Names Executives in Wake of Continuum Deal

Company also says that two officials who came over after the deal are leaving

Channelnomics Staff

ConnectWise continues to remake itself, with the professional services automation (PSA) and managed services platform provider naming several new C-level executives and reworking its top management structure following the Continuum acquisition.