Tech Data Expanding Asia Presence with InFlow Deal

Itself the subject of an acquisition, distributor also will get greater expertise in cybersecurity, networking

Tech Data, which itself is in the process of being acquired by Apollo Global Management for $6 billion, is buying India-based distributor InFlow Technologies to grow its presence in the Asia-Pacific market.

The Lowdown: The deal is expected to close by the end of January 2020. No financial details were released.

The Details: InFlow is value-added distributor with strength in South Asia and expertise in a broad array of technologies, including cybersecurity, networking (including 5G and WiFi 6), unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and server and storage management. The company also expertise in infrastructure and application software, electronic security, video analytics, and automatic identification and data capture, including biometrics. Its services span professional support, learning, and development.



Officials with Tech Data, based in Clearwater, Florida, said bringing InFlow into the fold will give it more capabilities around next-generation technologies that it can bring to customers. In addition, the company already has offices in such countries like Australia, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Along with its Bangalore, India, headquarters, InFlow also has offices in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.



InFlow has more than 250 employees, 7,000 customers, and more than 1,4000 channel partners. By contract, Tech Data has more than 125,000 customers and 14,000 employees, and it serves more than 1,000 vendors.

The Impact: The InFlow deal comes at a time when Tech Data, the world’s second-largest distributor already is in the process of being bought, with that deal expected to close in the middle of 2020.

The Buzz: “The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher value – especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint,” Tech Data CEO Rich Hume. “In particular, this acquisition helps us to strengthen our portfolio of networking and security solutions we’re able to offer to our channel partners while optimizing our footprint in Asia Pacific, which is an important region for Tech Data.”



“As a technology enabler, Inflow Technologies brings a variety of core competencies to Tech Data, including business development, channel engagement, training, and pre-sales and post-sales support,” said Byju Pillai, president and CEO of Inflow. “Our combined skills, portfolios, talent and shared commitment to exceptional service with world-class execution will enable us to deliver higher value to our channel partners.”