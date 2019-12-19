Channelnomics Original

Tech Data Expanding Asia Presence with InFlow Deal

December 19, 2019

Itself the subject of an acquisition, distributor also will get greater expertise in cybersecurity, networking

Channelnomics Staff

Tech Data, which itself is in the process of being acquired by Apollo Global Management for $6 billion, is buying India-based distributor InFlow Technologies to grow its presence in the Asia-Pacific market.