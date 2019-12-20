Channelnomics Original

Technology
F5 to Buy Fraud Protection Specialist Shape Security for $1 Billion

December 20, 2019

Deal comes seven months after F5 spent $670 million for NGINX

Channelnomics Staff

F5 Networks is adding fraud protection capabilities to its portfolio with the planned $1 billion acquisition of Shape Security, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in its platform to protect against cyber-attacks.