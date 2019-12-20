Telarus Rehires Executive to Oversee Cloud Practice

Koby Phillips returns to master agent after a year with Equinix

Master agent Telarus is turning to a familiar face to lead its cloud computing business division.

The Lowdown: The company this week announced that Koby Phillips, who had been at Telarus for more than before spending a year with co-location and data center expert Equinix, is now the vice president of business development – cloud.

The Details: Phillips will oversee Telarus sales partners as they design and close cloud infrastructure deals, which will include such areas as co-location, global cloud interconnectivity, public, private, and hybrid clouds, cloud storage, and business continuity. It also will encompass disaster recovery and virtual desktop services.



In addition, he will support the company’s sales partners, including directly working with their customers under their brands.



Telarus, which has specialties in such areas as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity, is adding cloud to that list.

Background: Phillips spent more than two years as regional vice president of sales for Telarus’ Mountain West Region before becoming business development executive for cloud and content at Equinix in February. Before his first stint with Telarus, he held channel and sales jobs with such companies as Level 3 Communications and Integra Telecom.

The Buzz: “Everyone who knows Koby understands how well he blends the knowledge of technology with sales strategy; it’s exactly how he became the number-one partner development manager for Telarus and top performer everywhere he has been in the past,” said Roger Blohm, executive vice president and leader of Telarus’ business development teams. “Now he’s going to bring his understanding and experience selling global could infrastructure projects to our sales partners and work with them on how to have these initial conversations. Having him available to talk to end-users, under the partners’ brand, will allow us to increase our sales momentum into the public cloud, private cloud, managed services, global cloud interconnectivity, business continuity, and disaster recovery. For us, it’s all about making our partners look good and helping them grow into areas of their customer base, and Koby is the perfect person to do this.”



“Bringing in subject-matter experts is in Telarus’ DNA,” Phillips said. “For years we have invested heavily in our ‘specialty’ groups: cybersecurity, contact center, mobility, IoT, and ILEC [incumbent local exchange carrier], and now we can add cloud to that list. Our specialty groups are the key resources that allow our sales partners to scale and lend additional credibility and support to help close the more complex deals under their brands without having to shoulder additional overhead. I look forward to heading up this new group and continuing the momentum Telarus has been building with its partners. I also look forward to expanding our cloud ‘virtual engineering’ tools, continuing to expand our portfolio of cloud suppliers, building our cloud boot camp educational content. Most of all, I look forward to working with our partners to make them trusted advisors for their customers.”



“There is only one person I know who understands how to sell complex cloud infrastructure, how to inspire our sales partners, and how to lead a channel development team with optimism, drive, and strategic thinking, and that person is Koby Phillips,” said Scott Forbush, senior vice president of sales for Telarus. “During the many years we’ve worked with Koby, we were able to see first-hand his ability to educate customers and agents in a way that is rare in this industry.”