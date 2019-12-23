Lifesize Launches Video Conferencing Room-as-a-Service

Enterprises get collaboration equipment, services, and support for a monthly fee

Video collaboration vendor Lifesize is offering enterprises an easier way to purchase their gear and services through its new Room-as-a-Service initiative.

The Lowdown: The recently announced program enables organizations to buy their room devices, video conferencing services, and support through a monthly subscription starting at as little as $99 per room per month.

The Details: Lifesize’s Room-as-a-Service offering is available now in the United States and Europe and will be expanded worldwide in 2020. The goal is to leverage the trend toward cloud-based communications and collaboration services while encouraging enterprises to standardize their video collaboration programs on Lifesize equipment and services.



Organizations have a range of options for room system configurations and payments and can see 20% to 30% lower cost of ownership over their first two years of service. Benefits include:



>Faster adoption of video: By seeing costs reduced, companies can scale their deployments and accelerate adoption of video conferencing in everything from huddle rooms to conference rooms.



>Predictable pricing: Enterprises get a monthly fixed fee, which makes costs more manageable.



>Reliability and support: The monthly fee covers not only the video collaboration equipment, software, and services, but also support and hardware replacement.

The Buzz: “The most successful modern enterprises embrace video collaboration as a primary method of communication across the business. However, organizations have historically taken an incremental approach to video investments due to upfront cost,” Lifesize COO Michael Helmbrechtsaid. “With Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, we’re responding to customers’ desire to accelerate video initiatives by making it significantly easier to predict and scale costs as they improve meeting spaces and experiences with video collaboration technology.”



“In our research findings, we are seeing strong movement by enterprises to cloud-based services to meet their communication needs, compelled by expected benefits like lower upfront costs and manageable, predictable fees,” said Craig Durr, senior analyst for Wainhouse Research. “What is admirable about Lifesize’s strategy for Rooms-as-a-Service is that it not only aligns video conferencing devices to this operating expense model, it does so for rooms of all sizes. In addition, there are inherent benefits to having a single vendor for both cloud and devices-as-a-service, such as one point for support and billing.”