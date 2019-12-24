Channelnomics Original

Dell Reportedly Mulls Buying Rest of Secureworks

December 24, 2019

Move would reverse a previous plan to sell its stake in the company and comes after reports of possibly selling RSA

Channelnomics Staff

Dell Technologies is continuing to sort out its security product strategy, most recently reportedly considering buying the remaining 13.8% of shares of Secureworks that it doesn’t currently own and then consolidating the business.