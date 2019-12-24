eSentire, CrowdStrike Partner on Endpoint Protection

The alliance will improve visibility across endpoints, networks, and the cloud

eSentire is combining its managed threat hunting capabilities with CrowdStrike’s cloud-based endpoint protection technology to help midmarket companies better protect their devices and data regardless of where they reside.

The Lowdown: The partnership between the two companies, announced this week, includes not only innovation but joint go-to-market efforts and is the latest in a series of alliances eSentire has announced this year.

The Details: The managed security services provider (MSSP) will integrate CrowdStrike’s Falcon Insight endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology into its multi-signal managed detection and response (MDR) platform. CrowdStrike’s product provides continuous visibility into endpoints that includes not only detection and response but also forensics. The integration also gives eSentire customers choice: its platform already includes Carbon Black’s technology.



eSentire also will integrate CrowdStrike’s Falcon Prevent cloud-based next generation antivirus technology into the MDR platform. In addition, eSentire’s esEndpoint product will include CrowdStrike’s Falcon OverWatch threat detection engine service.

Background: The partnership with CrowdStrike is only the latest for eSentire this year. The company this year also has announced alliances with Carbon Black (now owned by VMware) for managed endpoint defense, Chronicle – to bring managed security services to Chronicle’s Backstory platform for analyzing security telemetry – and Viatel, which offers solutions for the cloud, connectivity, and security. In addition, eSentire, based in Ontario, Canada, also in March announced $47 million funding to expand its use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its MDR product.

The Buzz: “We are pleased to partner with the endpoint protection market innovator and leader CrowdStrike to manage the security challenges that digital transformation has created for businesses today, particularly in the mid-market segment,” eSentire CEO Kerry Bailey said. “The relationship is focused on our combined go-to-market and innovation, which brings together the best security expertise and global security operations centers in the industry to support our joint customers.”



“Digital transformation has outpaced the evolution of traditional security approaches, so organizations now require cloud-native security solutions that advance and adapt at the speed of their business,” Sean Blenkhorn wrote in a blog post. “CrowdStrike brings simplicity and efficacy to endpoint protection in our multi-signal cloud-native MDR platform. In general, we’re executing on a strategy to expand the signal base for our customers and to combine these signals with visibility into other layers to gain a complete picture that we can effectively respond to—and doing so in an adaptable and versatile cloud-native solution.”



“We are partnering with eSentire to ensure that mid-market organizations benefit from the protection of a powerful and proven MDR solution that complements our next-generation endpoint protection solution,” CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz said. “Both companies are committed to delivering simplicity, efficacy, and effectiveness of the most advanced endpoint protection, services and security expertise required to stop breaches.”



“A multi-signal approach provides the visibility needed to protect the many layers of an organization’s environment. Digital transformation is driving the rapid adoption of technologies and services, growing the attack surface faster than most organizations can adapt,” said Aaron Sherrill, senior analyst with 451 Research. “A cloud-native MDR platform combined with SOC expertise and endpoint protection and detection provides the security capabilities organizations need to quickly detect and respond to evolving, sophisticated threats.”