Dell Intros New Latitude, XPS PCs Ahead of CES

January 2, 2020

New Latitude 9510 features AI, 5G capabilities for better response, long battery life, fast connectivity

Channelnomics Staff

Dell is getting a jump on next week’s CES 2020 with the unveiling of new business PCs that include artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G capabilities and new designs aimed at being thinner and lighter.