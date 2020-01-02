IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Microsoft: Enterprises Embrace ‘Tech Intensity’

January 2, 2020

Survey finds organizations leveraging AI, IoT, other technologies to develop own solutions

Channelnomics Staff

Enterprises are increasingly leveraging modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create their own digital solutions to gain competitive advantages over business rivals, according to a recent study by Microsoft.