Global Data Systems VP Vaughn Crisp Killed in La. Plane Crash

January 3, 2020

Another executive, Sales VP Wade Berzas, seriously hurt in Dec. 28 accident

Channelnomics Staff

The executive ranks of Global Data Systems were hit hard when a small plane carrying six people crashed shortly after taking off last weekend from the regional airport in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing Robert “Vaughn” Crisp II, the MSP’s vice president of operations, and seriously injuring Wade Berzas, vice president of sales for the company.