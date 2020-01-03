Lenovo Unveils Portable Collaboration Device for Microsoft Teams

ThinkSmart View includes integrated eight-inch screen, camera, speaker, microphone

Lenovo is focusing on Microsoft Teams collaboration with a new device and management software for its ThinkSmart portfolio.

The Lowdown: The company on Friday introduced the ThinkSmart View, a video conferencing device that gives users a screen that can be used with their PCs for their Microsoft Teams calls. At the same time, Lenovo is offering its ThinkSmart Manager for easy deployment and management of the ThinkView Smart and other devices.

The Details: The new ThinkSmart View, which is being unveiled days before CES 2020 in Las Vegas kicks off, is part of Lenovo’s larger efforts to give enterprises the tools to enable their employees to collaborate in any environment, whether it’s a conference room or their own desk.



The device includes:



>An eight-inch touchscreen with a camera, speaker, and microphone all integrated.



>One-touch capabilities for starting meetings in seconds and a Bluetooth headset that can be paired to eliminate background noise and offer greater privacy and confidentiality.



>Qualcomm’s APQ8053 system-on-a-chip (SoC).



>For greater security, a physical camera shutter and the ability to lock the device with a PIN.



With ThinkSmart Manager software, IT departments can manage, deploy, configure, and update ThinkSmart devices – including the ThinkSmart View – via the cloud. Through a single console, the IT pros can see the status of individual devices in real time and generate reports on issues and usage to increase the efficiency of the devices. From a security viewpoint, they can remote change BIOS and supervisor passwords and prevent the unwanted use of USB ports.

The Impact: Collaboration continues to grow in importance in the enterprise. According to a Microsoft survey, the amount of time employees spend on collaborative work like meetings, phone calls, and emails has grown about 50% over the past few years and takes up 80% or more of their time. In addition, employees find themselves on twice as many teams as they were five years ago. Given that, tools that can make collaboration easier and more efficient can free up employees to do more work and improve productivity.

The Buzz: “A meeting of interconnected technology and working cultural changes is enabling transformations towards smarter workspaces,” said Joseph Mingori, general manager of Lenovo’s Smart Office business. “By leveraging the next wave of smart office technology, such as ThinkSmart View, companies can design and equip a workplace for greater agility, creativity and engagement. Working with an eco-system of partners is crucial in empowering end-users and enabling closer collaboration around the world.”