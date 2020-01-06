Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Broadcom Buys Security Analytics Firm Bay Dynamics

January 6, 2020

Firm’s cyber-risk analytics platform will pair with Broadcom’s Symantec offerings

Channelnomics Staff

Broadcom, which has been rapidly diversifying its product portfolio beyond its core processor business through acquisitions like CA and Symantec’s enterprise unit, reportedly is adding to its cybersecurity capabilities by buying cyber-risk analytics provider Bay Dynamics.