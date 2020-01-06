HP, Acer Unveil New PCs at CES

Systems powered by latest Intel chips, Nvidia GPUs introduced at giant tech show

New and enhanced PCs continue to roll out as CES 2020 gets underway this week, with HP Inc. and Acer the latest to show off their systems.

The Lowdown: The new PCs come after Dell and Lenovo unveiled their own offerings in announcements in the days leading up to the giant tech show in Las Vegas.

The Details: HP over the weekend unveiled a number of systems, including the Elite Dragonfly, a convertible business PC aimed with 5G capabilities, smart signal technology to improve antenna performance, a 10th Gen Core vPro chip from Intel and HP’s Sure View Reflect technology that enables users to work in an lighting conditions. It also is equipped with technology from Tile, which can track a lost or stolen PC.



HP’s Spectre x360 15 notebook includes Intel 10th Gen Core i7 chip and Nvidia GeForce GPUs, up to 17 hours of battery life, Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 technology, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and security features life HP’s Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button, a fingerprint reader, and Express VPN and LastPass to safely consume web content. The Envy 32 all-in-one includes 9th Gen Core i7 chips, GeForce GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1TB SSD or dual-storage options.



For its part, Acer on Monday rolled out the TravelMate P6 and P2 commercial notebooks, both with 10th Gen Core i7 chips, with the P6 being part of Intel’s Project Athena initiative for designing new classes of laptops. It offers up to 23 hours of battery life. The P2 provides high-speed connectivity and day-long battery life.



The company also unveiled the new Spin5 and Spin 3 convertible notebooks PCs that offer slimmer designs than their predecessors, 10th Gen Core chips, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and port options that include USB Type C.

The Impact: The new offerings come at a time when the global PC market – which has been up and down in recent quarters – has seen an uptick in shipments. IDC said that in the third quarter, shipments jumped 3% year-over-year, fueled by growing demand for commercial systems. That growth could continue as Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 this month.



For HP, its new PCs also come as it pushes back at printer giant Xerox’s $33 billion hostile takeover bid, which reportedly got a boost after Xerox secured $24 billion in financing from three major banks.

Background: The new systems mean that as CES gets underway, four of the world’s top five PC makers have added to their portfolios. Lenovo is ranked number one, with HP a close second. Dell is in third and Acer comes in at five, according to IDC. Apple is the fourth-larger vendor.

The Buzz: “We are passionate about creating devices and computing experiences that lead us into the future and enable more freedom in how the next generation creates, consumes content, and collaborates,” said Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP. “As the PC becomes increasingly relevant, HP continues delivering amazing devices, and display and accessory innovations that deliver both performance and lightness, durability and design, and mobility and privacy.”



“We are excited to be working with HP as it develops its first 5G connected devices for SMBs and the enterprise, very important and growing categories for Sprint,” said Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product engineering and development at Sprint. “The combination of HP innovation and Sprint True Mobile 5G will help to take productivity and connectivity to new levels for businesses of all sizes.”



“Qualcomm continues to lead in LTE connected PCs, allowing users to have blazing fast connectivity while on the go, and we are thrilled to drive 5G connected PCs in collaboration with HP,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile at Qualcomm. “Qualcomm-powered 5G PCs are at the heart of the digital transformation trend that will move the computing industry forward and transform the enterprise.”



“Durable yet thin-and-light, the latest TravelMate P6 provides mobile professionals with performance they can rely on,” said James Lin, general manager of Acer’s Notebooks and IT Products Business unit. “We’re confident they’ll appreciate the ability to work for two days without having to recharge, in addition to the notebook’s military standard compliant chassis and enhanced security.”



“Acer’s TravelMate P6 showcases the exceptional co-engineering efforts driven by Acer and Intel through the Project Athena program. Our Intel Core processor performance and the vPro platform provides standout capability for businesses and matches the ambition of on-the-go professionals,” said Josh Newman, vice president of Intel’s Client Computing Group.