HPE Puts Cumulus Open Network OS onto M-Series Switches

January 6, 2020

Combination of Ethernet hardware, Linux software will enable modern workloads like AI, IoT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will now run Cumulus Networks’ Linux-based network operating system and NetIQ management tool on its StoreFabric M-Series Ethernet switches, a move aimed at making it easier for enterprises to adopt such advanced technologies as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, and the Internet of Things (IoT).