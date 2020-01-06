Channelnomics Original

Report: Xerox Secures Major Funding to Buy HP

January 6, 2020

Three banks agree to loan Xerox billions to back its takeover bid of printer rival HP

Channelnomics Staff

HP told Xerox to show it the money. Well, it can now. According to published reports, Xerox secured $24 billion from three major banks to underwrite its hostile takeover of printer rival HP.