Accenture to Buy Symantec Security Business from Broadcom

January 7, 2020

Deal comes two months after Broadcom closed $10.7 billion for Symantec’s cybersecurity group

Channelnomics Staff

Broadcom is selling Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business to global systems integrator Accenture just two months after bringing the Symantec business into the fold.