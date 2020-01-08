Channelnomics Original

Silver Peak Taps Ex-Ruckus Exec to Lead Sales, Channel Operations

January 8, 2020

Ian Whiting will oversee efforts to expand engagement with partners and accelerate customer acquisition

Channelnomics Staff

Silver Peak, a player in the booming software defined-WAN (SD-WAN) space, is bringing on industry veteran Ian Whiting to lead is sales operations and channel and service provider strategy.