Aruba Networks Bulks Up Security for SD-Branch

January 9, 2020

Adds intrusion detection, Zero Trust model to solution

Channelnomics Staff

Aruba Networks is strengthening the security in its software-defined branch (SD-Branch) solution to help retailers, hotels, and other industries with highly distributed operations that are embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility to keep customers coming to their stores.