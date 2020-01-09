Channelnomics Original

HP Again Rejects Xerox’s $33 Billion Takeover Bid

January 9, 2020

Despite banks financially backing Xerox, HP says proposal undervalues the company

Channelnomics Staff

Xerox may have the financial backing of some major banks for its proposed $33 billion acquisition of HP, but that still isn’t enough to get its printer rival to accept the deal.