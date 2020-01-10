IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

New Linksys Partnerships Put Focus on ISPs

January 10, 2020

Alliances with Axiros, Plume aim to help with deploying, managing Wi-Fi networks

Channelnomics Staff

Linksys is using partnerships to help Internet service providers (ISPs) software and hardware solutions they can leverage to most easily deploy and manage their increasingly complex wireless networks at a time when businesses and consumers are embracing more mobile and distributed tech environments.