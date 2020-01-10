Nextiva Launches Marketing Program for Partners

CoNEXtion gives channel access to MDFs, lead syndication, analytics, and other tools

Business communications software vendor Nextiva is launching a program aimed at helping channel partners run a range of marketing activities.

The Lowdown: The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company’s CoNEXtion program offers a range of tools partners can use throughout the lifecycle of the sale, from the initial starting point to the eventual closing.

The Details: CoNEXtion includes traditional resources like market-development funds (MDFs) and co-branded collateral along with other features, such as:



>Quality lead syndication and Nextiva Demand Days for onsite lead generation.



>Partner event concierges, digital and onsite events-in-a-box, and do-it-yourself sales incentives and promotions.



>Dedicated field marketing managers available regionally to help partners’ marketing teams use CoNEXtion.



>Streamlined email automation and analytics, a landing page generator, and social content syndication.

Background: Nextiva, which has more than 1,000 employees, earlier this year launched its Business Communications and Customer Relationship suites of products and services. The first includes a range of offerings from phone service and mobile apps to video conferencing and call centers as well as an array of Voice-over-IP (VoIP) phones. The 12-year-old company’s other suite includes customer-relationship management (CRM), analytics, surveys, and live chats. Nextiva also has a Team Collaboration Suite that’s in beta. Underlying all this is Netiva’s NextOS operating system.

The Buzz: “CoNEXtion is the culmination of years of observing what works and what doesn’t in the channel,” said MeiLee Langley, Nextiva’s director of channel marketing. “Most providers miss the mark when it comes to channel marketing because they fail to arm partners with the tools to develop and manage a true demand-gen strategy. Many of our partners understand the difference great marketing can make, but many don’t have the time or tools to execute fruitful strategies. We’ve developed something never before seen with CoNEXtion. I’m thrilled Nextiva is now providing the best possible solution for channel partners to easily create end-to-end marketing strategies and do their jobs more effectively than ever before.”