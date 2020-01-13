Samsung Gets Rugged with Enterprise Galaxy Phone

XCover Pro is resistant to water, dust, and drops and gets strong support from Microsoft

Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy XCover Pro, an enterprise-ready rugged smartphone that is aimed at workers in such industries as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, airlines, and retail and that ties into Microsoft Teams collaboration.

The Lowdown: The device, which was on display at CES 2020 and released over the weekend, is designed to be sleeker than other ruggedized smartphones and to offer frontline workers all-day use, complete with a replaceable battery.

The Details: The XCover Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display and a price tag of $499. It comes with a host of capabilities:



>Rugged: The XCover Pro is Military Standard 810G certified to protect against extreme environmental conditions like altitude and humidity, IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, and it can survive a drop of 1.5 meters, or 4.9 feet, without a protective case.



>Battery life: The 4,050mAh battery can last all day and the battery is replaceable for times when more power is needed. It’s also compatible with third-party battery docks and supports Pogo pin charging.



>Communications: The smartphone offers a push-to-talk feature with two programmable keys for easier customization. It can be used with the push-to-talk feature in Microsoft Teams and includes voice-to-text messaging capabilities.



>Enterprise features: The XCover Pro includes software and hardware solutions from Samsung and third parties like Scandit and Visa that provide B2B capabilities across multiple industries. Users can track inventory, process payments, scan barcodes, use mobile point-of-sale for modules based on SDK for mPOS providers, and leverage Samsung’s mobile POS solution that supports Visa’s Tap to Phone pilot program.



>Security: The device is protected by Samsung’s Knox mobile security platform, which includes hardware-based protection, data isolation, data encryption, and boot-and-runtime protection. The smartphone also includes a fingerprint reader and facial recognition technology.



>Design: The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s 2GHz eight-core Exynos 9611, runs Android 10.0, includes a single front camera and two rear cameras, a full-screen design, and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That can be expanded to 512GB through a built-in microSD slot.

Background: Samsung has been pushing into the enterprise space for several years, including with its high-profile foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone , which was hobbled by screen design issues before it was finally released.

The Buzz: “The Galaxy XCover Pro is a reflection of Samsung’s increased investment and commitment to the B2B market,” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communications Division. “We believe the business mobility market is ripe for transformation in 2020 and we intend to be the leader in pioneering an open and collaborative mobile platform for the next generation of the digitally-enabled workforce.”



“Microsoft and Samsung have a deep history of bringing together the best hardware and software to help solve our customers’ challenges,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. “The powerful combination of Microsoft Teams and the new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro builds on this partnership and will provide firstline workers everywhere with the technology they need to be more collaborative, productive and secure.”



“The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is a robust retail POS platform for a true retail digital transformation,” said Mary Kay Bowman, Visa’s head of seller solutions. “Its applications for businesses such as healthcare, airlines, and restaurants are a great example of how Visa together with Samsung can democratize access to payment experiences that consumers increasingly expect, no matter where they are.”