Samsung Gets Rugged with Enterprise Galaxy Phone

January 13, 2020

XCover Pro is resistant to water, dust, and drops and gets strong support from Microsoft

Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy XCover Pro, an enterprise-ready rugged smartphone that is aimed at workers in such industries as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, airlines, and retail and that ties into Microsoft Teams collaboration.