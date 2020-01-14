CloudJumper Taps Lenovo, Cisco Vet for Channel Post

Amie Ray will be responsible for opening up new alliance and distribution channels for SaaS vendor

CloudJumper has brought on another channel executive, continuing its efforts to build out its partner capabilities to help grow its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business.

The Lowdown: The Garner, North Carolina-based company this month named Amie Ray enterprise channel sales manager, the latest in a string of appointments over the past several months aimed at growing its channel leadership team.

The Details: Ray, a veteran of such vendors as Lenovo, Cisco, and – most recently – PrinterLogic, will be charged with opening new alliance and distribution channels for CloudJumper’s remote desktop and application virtualization solutions. The role was created by the company to address what officials said has been rising demand from customers and distribution channels as well the need to access new markets.



CloudJumper offers MSPs a range of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and remote desktop services (RDS) managements services. Among the offers is its Cloud Workspace Management Suite of unified workspace offerings, which supports such major cloud services providers as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as regional cloud providers. The 20-year-old company’s suite also supports hybrid cloud technologies on hypervisors from VMware and Microsoft (which has Hyper-V) and NetApp’s hyperconverged infrastructure.



Ray’s appointment follows those of four other channel executives hired last fall as CloudJumper expands what it can do for partners.

The Impact: The company is looking to grow its presence in a global virtual desktop market that Market Research Future says will grow 9% annually through at least 2022, when it hits $5 billion.

Background: Before coming to CloudJumper, Ray spent more than two years with PrinterLogic as its national channel accounts manager. Prior to that, she spent just over a year with Lenovo as business partner manager. Ray also was with Cisco for almost 16 years in a variety of sales and business development roles.

The Buzz: “At CloudJumper, we believe WVD [Windows Virtual Desktop] is the natural evolution of EUC [enu-user computing],” CloudJumper President JD Helms said. “The new and upcoming industry trends — 5G bandwidth, new remote work scenarios, proliferation of ransomware, new privacy laws, changes in Microsoft licensing — are coming together to make WVD the remote desktop solution of choice. Amie’s experience and deep relationships in this area make her the natural fit for CloudJumper’s future aspirations.”