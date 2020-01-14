D&H Rings Up RingCentral for UCaas

Distributor adds cloud-based collaboration vendor to list of cloud partners

D&H Distributing is expanding its Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) business with the addition of RingCentral to the lineup.

The Lowdown: RingCentral is now listed as one of almost two dozen companies in D&H’s portfolio of cloud partners and the second to offer UCaaS services.

The Details: Two years ago, D&H, which provides IT products and services to SMBs and consumers via the high-tech channel, named Intermedia and its Unite cloud-based unified communications (UC) platform as its preferred partner for UCaaS.



RingCentral offers a range of services for both enterprises and small businesses, including video conferencing, messaging, file sharing, contact center, and task management. The Belmont, California-based company is looking to partners to help expand its reach in a fast-growing and competitive market. In recent months RingCentral has hooked up with a struggling Avaya to become its exclusive supplier of UCaaS technology and with Synnex to create a UC and contact center solution for the distributor’s U.S. channel.



For D&H, adding RingCentral to its lineup will give partners another UCaaS option when bundling the service with other broadband offerings. The distributor’s partners can resell broadband services from a number of top-tier regional telecom, internet, and cable providers, which gives them access to the connectivity they need for such services like UCaaS.

The Impact: Industry analysts expect the global UCaaS market to grow rapidly over the next few years. Transparency Market Research said the space will grow 29.4% a year through 2024, when it reaches $79.3 billion. In 2015, that number was $8.23 billion. Synergy Market Research analysts predict the installed base of UCaaS subscribers will jump 26% a year over the next several years. SMBs account for about 90% of subscribers now, but the enterprise segment is growing faster. Synergy listed RingCentral among the leading vendors in the enterprise, midmarket, and small business segments.

Background: D&H, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has been pushing to expand is partnerships in the cloud space. Most recently, the company in November added several partners into its Cloud Cluster program.

The Buzz: “We’re excited to be working with RingCentral,” said Jason Bystrak, vice president of D&H’s Cloud Business Unit. “We’ve been carefully cultivating partners who can offer the level of resources and support to make it easy for our customers to enter into new segments, regardless of their previous level of expertise in telecom or the UC space. RingCentral allows our partners to leverage the power of cloud-based infrastructures, delivering a scalable, integrated, yet easy-to-deploy platform in an in-demand category.”



“We’re thrilled to see D&H Distributing broaden its offerings to new areas of opportunity,” said Melissa Servatdjoo, technology sales manager at Coast to Coast Computer Products. “The more expertise and resources we can leverage from trusted partners like D&H, the easier it is for us to extend our own core competencies and successfully drive sales in verticals we might not have entered as seamlessly. The relationship with RingCentral is a fine example, where we can now manage industry-leading UCaaS services while working with D&H’s team.”