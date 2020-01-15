IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

CriticalStart, SentinelOne Partner on Endpoint, Cloud Security

January 15, 2020

Companies aim to help enterprises more quickly respond to cyber-threats

Channelnomics Staff

CriticalStart, which delivers managed detection and response (MDR) services through the channel, is partnering with cybersecurity vendor SentinelOne to expand its capabilities in endpoint, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) protection.