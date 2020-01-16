WatchGuard Offers Partners a Pay-as-You-Go Option

Network and endpoint security vendor expands flexible pay options for MSPs and resellers

WatchGuard Technologies is offering MSPs and other channel partners more options in how they pay for security hardware and services.

The Lowdown: The company, which already offers one- and three-year fixed terms and other flexible payment methods, is now adding a pay-as-you-go option to the lineup.

The Details: The WatchGuard Subscriptions offering, announced this week, is an expansion of the Seattle-based company’s WatchGuard FlexPay program. It enables IT solution providers like MSPs and resellers to buy WatchGuard network security hardware and services through distributors via automated monthly billing either over a three-year term or on a pay-as-you-go plan.



The plan is to offer WatchGuardOne partners a broad array of payment options that, along with those already mentioned, also include prepaid points for managed security services providers (MSSPs).



The pay-as-you-go subscription plan is aimed at solution providers that want to avoid the costly and time-consuming process of paying upfront for buying or leasing equipment and services and the challenges presented by long-term commitments. By paying on a monthly basis, partners can adapt and scale their security services as customer needs change.



Currently, partners in the United States can buy WatchGuard Subscriptions exclusively through IT distributor Synnex’s Stellr online marketplace. They can buy pay-as-you-go subscriptions for tabletop and rackmount Firebox security appliances and service services through the marketplace.

Background: WatchGuard offers a host of hardware and services that cover a range of areas, including network, endpoint, and Wi-Fi security as well as multi-factor authentication.

The Buzz: “MSPs and resellers are increasingly leveraging monthly, pay-as-you-go options for their customers, but because so few vendors and distributors offer compatible purchasing structures, they’re often faced with capital bottlenecks and cash flow issues,” said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard. “As a 100% channel-focused company that’s dedicated to partner support and enablement, the new WatchGuard Subscriptions offering is designed to further simplify, streamline and strengthen how our partners do business with WatchGuard and meet their customers’ security needs.”



“As a longtime distribution partner, we’ve seen WatchGuard continually demonstrate its customer-first mentality in the channel. Offering added purchasing flexibility to customers through FlexPay’s new monthly subscriptions is yet another example of their commitment to partner success,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of North American product management for Synnex. “We are pleased to be the first to bring this innovative purchasing model to market with WatchGuard.”