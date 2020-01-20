Channelnomics Original

Leveraging the Law to Protect Data

January 20, 2020

Legal firm BakerHostetler creates practice around compliance, risk management, privacy

Channelnomics Staff

A Washington D.C.-based law firm with more than 1,000 attorneys across the country is launching a practice aimed at helping enterprises address the myriad challenges that come with managing the growing amounts of data they’re generating and collecting.