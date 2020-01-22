Podcast: Barracuda MSP’s Neal Bradbury on Catching a Growth Wave

Growing a company — even in hot product and services markets — is never easy. The challenge isn’t just finding customers, but also convincing them that your products and services are an imperative that requires them to part with their precious dollars.



Some companies get lucky that they don’t necessarily have to generate a growth wave, they just have to catch one generated by a larger company. In the case of Barracuda MSP, a company that specializes in security and backup solutions, it’s driving partners to catch the Windows 10 refresh and Office 365 wave that’s propelling Microsoft higher. As more businesses adopt Office 365, they need security and backup. Who better to do that than a capable and qualified managed service provider?



The wave Barracuda MSP is helping managed service providers catch is enormous. While Office 365 is widely popular among businesses and consumers, it only commands a fraction of the productivity suite market. Microsoft estimates that 90% of its Office users still use legacy software licenses — some as old as Office 2007.



Neal Bradbury, vice president of MSP Strategic Partnerships at Barracuda MSP, is leading the charge in getting MSPs to recognize and capitalize on the Office 365 attached sales opportunity. He joins Pod2112 to share his insights on what it means and takes to catch the growth wave generated by other vendors.