Amazon’s JEDI Challenge Could Disrupt Partners

January 23, 2020

Federal partners could get caught in crossfire as AWS ups challenge to Microsoft winning $10 billion Pentagon contract

Channelnomics Staff

Amazon Web Services asked federal courts to halt all work on the $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract awarded to Microsoft. Whether or not it gets an injunction, AWS’ efforts to win the massive Pentagon deal through legal measures will likely impact the sales and revenue of Microsoft federal partners.