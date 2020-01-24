ServiceNow Inks Deal to Acquire Loom Systems

Aims to enhance AIOps capabilities

Santa Clara, California-based ServiceNow, which provides a cloud-based platform for digital workflows, has announced it will buy Loom for an undisclosed sum.

The Lowdown: The acquisition of Loom will give ServiceNow customers deeper insights into their digital operations, allowing them to prevent and fix IT issues at scale.

The Details: Loom extends ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operational Management (ITOM) solutions, which help companies enhance productivity and drive efficiency through automation and enhanced visibility of resources on a single platform.



With Loom Systems, ServiceNow will increase customers’ ability to apply artificial intelligence to their knowledge base of issues and fixes, allowing them to gain better insights into the root causes of IT problems, automate remediation tasks, and reduce the number of Level 1 IT incidents.



ServiceNow plans to complete the acquisition by the end of the first quarter.

Background: ServiceNow partners include implementation experts such as Accenture and Deloitte; companies that develop applications or integrations with ServiceNow; and managed service providers (MSPs).

The Buzz: “Today, IT departments struggle to meet performance expectations and keep pace with the growth in demand for new, great digital services,” said Jeff Hausman, vice president and general manager of IT Operations Management at ServiceNow. “By bringing together Loom Systems’ ability to analyze log and metrics data with ServiceNow’s AIOps and workflow automation capabilities, IT departments will be able to proactively pinpoint and resolve operational issues, enabling seamless experiences for their customers and employees.”



“As a strategic partner to the world’s largest enterprises, ServiceNow is enabling digital transformation and driving customer success,” said Gabby Menachem, CEO of Loom Systems. “By joining forces, we have the unique opportunity to bring together our AI innovations and ServiceNow’s AIOps capabilities to help customers prevent and fix IT issues before they become problems. We are excited to join the ServiceNow team to help IT organizations respond at the speed of today’s digital business.”