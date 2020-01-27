Channelnomics Original

Technology
ConnectWise Boosts Security, Transparency

January 27, 2020

Launches alert website, improves security tools, expands developer training in wake of vulnerability report

Channelnomics Staff

ConnectWise is taking steps to assure partners and customers of the security of ConnectWise Control, which came under scrutiny this month when security consultant Bishop Fox outlined eight security flaws in the remote desktop software that is popular with MSPs and enterprises.