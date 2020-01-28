Check Point Rolls Out New Partner Program

Channel initiative includes new “Elite” tier, tighter collaboration with vendor

Check Point is launching a new partner program that offers the channel more access to experts and a closer alignment with the cybersecurity vendor.

The Lowdown: Company officials said the new program will enable Check Point to attract both more channel partners and more customers.

The Details: Check Point’s Partner Growth Program includes:



>Deeper collaboration with Check Point, including access to resources and expert support to accelerate the customer sales cycle.



>More predictable growth margins for partners, recognition for winning new accounts, and flexible solutions for customers.



>An “Elite” tier to enable partners to expand the range of security solutions they can offer customers.



>Rewards for supporting Check Point’s offerings in the vendor’s professional services and managed security services provider (MSSP) efforts.

Background: The new partner program comes a year after Check Point hired Frank Rauch, whose resume includes positions with VMware and Hewlett-Packard, to head up its global channel business.

The Buzz: “The focus for the Check Point Partner Growth Program is to deliver the best growth opportunities and rewards in the industry and help our partners be more successful and profitable,” said Rauch, Check Point’s head of worldwide channels. “With the program’s new initiatives, we are doubling down on our commitment to helping our partners win new business and build even stronger relationships with existing customers.”



“Partners continue to be a key pillar in Check Point’s growth strategy,” said Dan Yerushalmi, chief customer officer at Check Point. “I am very pleased with our team’s work on the Check Point Partner Growth Program, which aligns well to our strategic initiatives of acquiring new customers and next-generation security.”



“Sirius continues to invest in and align with top strategic partners to provide the right solutions for our clients,” said Deborah L. Bannworth, senior vice president of strategic alliances, inside sales, maintenance sales and support at Sirius. “Check Point’s proven technology solutions, with a focus on customer value, align well with Sirius’ strategy. We are proud to partner with them to help resolve the complexities of the of our customers next generation cybersecurity requirements. Together, we provide the turnkey solutions our clients need to ensure they are protected end-to-end, across all lines of their business, and regardless of the evolving threat landscape.”