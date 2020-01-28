F5 Unveils First Fruit from NGINX Acquisition

Rolls out application delivery solution based on technology inherited in the deal

F5 Networks this week released a cloud-native application delivery offering that represents the first major product release since acquiring NGINX last year and is part of a larger effort by the Seattle-based company to become more of a software and services vendor.

The Lowdown: The NGINX Controller 3.0 is designed to make it easier for development teams to spin out applications in multicloud and hybrid cloud environments.

The Details: The cloud-agnostic solution is available now with new features – including a service mesh – being added throughout the year. NGINX Controller 3.0 includes such app services as load balancing, API management, analytics, and – this summer – a service mesh, which will accelerate the deployment of applications and drive down costs for enterprises.



The capabilities in NGINX Controller 3.0 includes:



>Streaming delivery of code: Organizations can deliver and automate application services across multicloud deployments, it integrates with continue integration and continuous development (CI/CD) tools, and a developer portal gives developers a view of documentation for APIs published through the solution.



>Efficiency for app-focused teams: Self-service management and monitoring of their apps by DevOps, SecOps, NetOps, and developer teams can is based on role and orchestrated workflows can improve collaboration.



>Analytics and insights: Developers will be able to leverage such capabilities to ensure applications can adapt, heal, and drive business results. It will improve uptime and app performance and reduce the time needed to update an application for new use cases or added security features.

The Impact: Like many other traditional hardware vendors in an increasingly cloud-based and application-centric world, F5 is working to grow its software and services businesses. The vendor bought NGINX in May 2019 for $670 million and last week closed on its $1 billion acquisition of Shape Security. The company also is working with channel partners to sell more software and services.



The steps F5 is making appear to be working: in the most recent quarter, it saw revenue jump 5%, including a 50% increase in software revenue.

The Buzz: “This is our first major product introduction since we joined forces with F5 in May, and it highlights the unique value proposition of NGINX and F5 together,” said Gus Robertson, senior vice president and general manager of NGINX at F5. “Controller 3.0 provides the foundation for developer and DevOps self-service, at scale. We’ve designed the user experience to be centered on the asset that businesses care about most: their apps. This is a big departure from previous infrastructure-centric solutions. Plus, customers’ apps can now be configured by a new API.”



“Automation within the CI/CD pipeline continues to be a significant means for organizations to more efficiently deliver differentiated apps, services, and digital experiences,” said Tom Anderson, senior director of Ansible automation, Red Hat. “NGINX Controller helps enable our shared customers to automate throughout the application lifecycle, spurring collaboration between disparate teams and speeding new offerings to market.”



“NGINX has proved to be the most widely adopted software package in our annual Container and Orchestration reports, and is indispensable for running distributed services,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, director of product at Datadog. “We’re excited to see F5 investing in new tools, and to partner with them in providing observability for product teams that deliver reliable, performant solutions to their customers.”



“As companies increasingly rely on modern application architectures to deliver digital experiences to their customers, they need the ability to deploy and manage services across multiple environments and locations,” said Clint Huffaker, technical solutions architect at World Wide Technology. “We work closely with F5 as a global technology solutions provider and systems integrator, and NGINX Controller gives our joint customers a compelling breadth of offerings to deploy quickly in support of a forward-looking blend of hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.”