Technology
Security Vendor for MSPs Comes Out of Stealth Mode

January 29, 2020

CEO of MSP Apex IT launches CounterAct Cybersecurity Group

Channelnomics Staff

The owner of an IT solution MSP, Apex IT Group, has launched another company to help MSPs protect their own businesses, as well as those of their customers, from cybersecurity threats.