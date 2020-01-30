Kaseya Puts RMM, PSA on Single Mobile App

MSPs and IT departments get faster access to information about tickets, assets

Kaseya is putting remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) capabilities onto a single mobile platform.

The Lowdown: The company this week launched the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App this week, with officials saying it will enable MSPs and IT organizations to more easily between its PSA solution (Kaseya BMS) and RMM offering (Kaseya VSA) through a mobile phone.

The Details: With fast access to such information as tickets, assets, and endpoint status, technicians can resolve IT issues more quickly by not having to be at a PC while they’re away from their desks or in a remote location. Kaseya Fusion is available for free to all VSA and BMS users. It works on both Android and iOS devices.



The mobile app includes such features as:



>Mobile ticket management: Regardless of where they are, users can create, view, update, and resolve tickets on their mobile devices. The app also will let the user know which tickets require off-site help.



>IT asset visibility: Users get visibility into all their assets and can search for agents, organizations, and system groups.



>Check endpoint status: Users can access the latest audits of any system, including which endpoints are online or offline as well as the last time an endpoint checked in and other events.

The Impact: As the IT environment gets more complex and distributed, SMBs are relying on MSPs to help them manage their environments. Having RMM and PSA on a single platform that can be accessed over mobile devices means quicker resolution of IT issues, which in turn leads to greater customer satisfaction.

Background: The new mobile app comes less than two weeks after Kaseya officials announced the company had ended 2019 with a valuation of more than $2 billion and more than $300 million in annual bookings driven by growing demand for its Kaseya IT Complete integrated IT management platform for MSPs and SMBs. The company also added more than 5,000 new customers last year.

The Buzz: “Kaseya has always worked to build solutions that maximize technician efficiency and improve usability,” said Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer at Kaseya. “More than two-thirds of MSPs consider the integration of RMM and PSA as critical to their operations. This comes as no surprise given that businesses struggle with the ‘space between’ dilemma of lost time and inefficiency caused by shifting between various functions and orienting between different user interfaces. We’ve invested heavily in the Kaseya Fusion mobile app to address the ‘space between’ problem and ensure that it is the most robust, integrated offering in the industry – and we aren’t stopping there. This mobile app is yet another example of the deep workflow integrations that Kaseya is delivering as part of our comprehensive IT Complete platform to make IT more efficient.”



“The pressure is mounting on IT teams to find the right technologies to remain competitive,” said Larry Robertson, chief technical officer of Merit Solutions, an MSP focused on IT support for SMBs. “The integration of Kaseya Fusion into our IT strategy has played a significant role in creating efficiencies while vastly improving how we manage client tickets. The ability to work while on the fly has done wonders for my team’s productivity and our customer satisfaction levels. In many cases, I’ve found the app to be more efficient than working from my desk. It’s a phenomenal tool for service providers looking to create efficiencies as well as time and cost savings across the entire IT environment.”