Accenture Continues to Build Through Acquisition

Buys Workday, Salesforce, MuleSoft practices from Sierra-Cedar

The new year hasn’t slowed down Accenture’s appetite for acquisitions, with the global systems integrator announcing over the weekend that it is buying the Workday, Salesforce and U.S. MuleSoft practices of IT consultancy Sierra-Cedar.

The Lowdown: The deal is designed to bolster Accenture’s services for organizations in the small and midsize higher education and government markets that want help in modernizing such operations as HR, finance, accounting, and student services.

The Details: Sierra-Cedar is a 25-year-old company based in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with a focus in not only government and higher education but also healthcare, public safety, and the commercial arena. Once the deal closes early this year, about 275 Sierra-Cedar workers will join Accenture. No financial details were disclosed.



For Sierra-Cedar, shedding the Workday, Salesforce, and MuleSoft practices will enable it to focus more closely on other areas, including its relationships with cloud providers Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud.

Background: During its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture spent almost $1.2 billion to by 33 companies as part of a larger strategy to expand its capabilities in such areas as the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and artificial intelligence. In January, the company scooped up the Symantec security business from Broadcom.

The Buzz: “We are focused on our clients’ priorities for more efficient, secure, transparent and customer service-oriented operations, and the practitioners joining Accenture have the industry and platform skills that are at the center of many such efforts,” said Ryan Gaetz, managing director of Accenture’s education and government-focused Workday practices. “By bolstering our practice focused on Workday Student, Financial Management and Human Capital Management, Accenture can help our clients achieve a greater set of outcomes.”



“Accenture is committed to investing in innovation that helps advance our ability to meet and exceed client demands and builds our talent base,” said Jonathan Fry, managing director of Accenture’s global education practice. “This team brings deep client-centric skills and an array of expert capabilities that align with and significantly boost our offerings to higher education and government.”



“We are grateful for the tremendous contributions of our Workday, Salesforce, and MuleSoft consultants and leadership teams and are confident that Accenture will be a terrific partner for these practice areas moving forward,” Sierra-Cedar CEO Cal Yonker. “This transaction will provide Sierra-Cedar with an enhanced focus and the ability to make additional investment in key strategic growth drivers such as Oracle Cloud and AWS. As we embark on our next chapter, I am excited to continue working with our talented employees and maintaining our tight-knit culture as we deliver success for our clients.”