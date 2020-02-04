Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

Avaya Intros UCaaS Service with RingCentral

February 4, 2020

At the Engage user show, company also rolls out new mobile app, subscription pay model

Channelnomics Staff

Four months after partnering with RingCentral in a move that helped secure their company’s future, Avaya officials are before users this week unveiling communications solutions that address multiple environments from on-premises to mobile to the cloud and a Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) offering with RingCentral.