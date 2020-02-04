Channelnomics Original

MSP To-do List: Partner with Vendors, Offer Vertical Solutions

February 4, 2020

Netwrix survey outlines strategies for success for managed service providers

Channelnomics Staff

Tighter working relationships with vendors and a strong portfolio of vertical-specific solutions are steps MSPs need to take to increase customer loyalty, according to a survey conducted by Netwrix, which sells information security and governance software.