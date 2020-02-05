CloudGenix, CISSDM Partner on SD-WAN Managed Services

Customers, partners will be able to consume solutions for branch offices through the cloud

CloudGenix and CISSDM are partnering to deliver managed software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and managed cloud-based branch services to enterprises and channel partners.

The Lowdown: Through the partnership announced Wednesday, customers will now be able to consume a range of branch infrastructure – such as SD-WAN, security, and performance management – as managed cloud services, enabling them to use an WAN, cloud, and infrastructure services and to leverage cloud scale and economics.

The Details: CloudGenix, headquartered in San Jose, California, has been a player in the fast-growing and crowded SD-WAN space since its founding in 2013. San Clemente, California-based CISSDM (pronounced “system”) is a provider of SD-WAN, aggregation, and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions in North America.



CISSDM manages CloudGenix SD-WAN deployments from a 10,000-square-foot facility and redundant support centers in California and Idaho and supports them with a team of engineers trained on CloudGenix offerings and 42,000 field service technicians.



CloudGenix’s contributions to the managed services offering includes its Autonomous SD-WAN solution for ensuring performance and security SLAs for applications running over any WAN type and the company’s CloudBlades platform, which delivers infrastructure services – including SD-WAN, security, cloud backbone integration, and operational tools – from the branch to the cloud. It can be used to provide cloud-security services from such vendors as Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler to remote offices.

Background: SD-WAN is the fastest-growing segment of the larger software-defined networking (SDN) market. IDC is expecting the global market to reach $5.25 billion by 2023, growing almost 31% a year. Gartner analysts say the global SD-WAN managed services part of the connectivity and managed services market will grow 76% a year, to $5.7 billion in 2023.

The Buzz: “Our partnership with CISSDM accelerates customer adoption of SD-WAN and cloud-delivered security. CISSDM has a proven model to accelerate customer adoption of cloud technologies and SD-WAN,” CloudGenix founder and CEO Kumar Ramachandran said. “By combining the CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and the CloudBlades platform with CISSDM’s managed services capabilities, customers gain cloud-scale economics for the branch. Together, we are leading a revolution with the cloud-delivered branch model and eliminating customers’ reliance on branch routers, hardware firewalls, voice appliances, WAN optimization appliances, etc. to run a branch office.”



“By combining CISSDM’s industry-leading SD-WAN integration design, deployment, and managed services capabilities with CloudGenix’s award-winning SD-WAN products, the two companies are delivering predictability, security and agility for remote office digital transformation initiatives,” CISSDM President Matt Miller said. “CloudGenix continues to disrupt the SD-WAN market, and together, we are delivering highly flexible managed solutions to our clients. CloudGenix CloudBlades platform is a game-changer when it comes to changing the model of branch infrastructure services delivery from hardware appliances to cloud-delivered services.”