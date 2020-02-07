Ingram Micro Inks Email Security Distribution Deal

Giant distributor will offer Trustifi’s SaaS solutions in its cybersecurity offerings

Ingram Micro is adding Trustifi’s email security solutions to its broader cybersecurity lineup as part of an expanded distribution agreement.

The Lowdown: The deal, announced this week, will give Ingram Micro customers access to Trustifi’s inbound and outbound security capabilities incorporated into Ingram’s security portfolio.

The Details: Trustifi offers a range of email security solutions – including encryption, secure email relay and reply, and two-factor authentication – delivered via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. It includes protection against such threats as phishing, spoofing, malicious links, viruses, advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware and other malware, and zero-day attacks.



Through the distribution agreement, Ingram Micro customers handling sensitive information will receive confidentiality, security, and legal compliance.

The Impact: Despite the broad array of options available for collaborating, email is still a key business communication tool and a target of cyber-criminals through spam, viruses, and other malicious software. Given that, the email security space is expand, with Market Research Future predicting the global market will grow 16.2% a year to 2025, when it will hit $6.8 billion.

The Buzz: “The relationship is an exciting one for Ingram Micro, Trustifi, and the channel partners we serve together,” said Donald Scott, who leads emerging vendor programs for Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions in the United States. “Companies of all sizes and in every vertical need to respond to today’s continually evolving threat landscape. Our alliance with Trustifi provides Ingram Micro channel partners with a new means to strengthen their cybersecurity focus and further harden their customers’ infrastructure.”



“We are excited to equip Ingram Micro’s award-winning security team with our award-winning email protection solution,” Trustifi CEO Idan Udi Edry said. “The expertise and reach of Ingram Micro in cybersecurity make it easy for us to efficiently serve their customers to strengthen their email systems, a potential area of vulnerability that is too often overlooked.”