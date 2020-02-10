Podcast: D&H’s Jason Bystrak on Tapping into the $390 billion SMB XaaS Opportunity

Small businesses lack true IT resources. Everything as a service solves that problem for a collective 70 million seats still unsupported or lacking true managed services

Small and midsized businesses struggle with managing and optimizing their IT infrastructure and operations. They lack the staffing, resources, and budget to properly address their IT needs, much less get the most out of their technology investments.



Everything as a service (XaaS) has the potential of solving many SMB technology challenges while simultaneously generating new and higher volumes of recurring revenue to resellers and managed service providers. As many as 70 million SMB seats are not supported by the XaaS model.



D&H Distributing is addressing this market opportunity with its new XaaS initiative, in which it’s helping SMB solution providers acquire the services and resources to bring everything as a service to small businesses.



Jason Bystrak, vice president of the cloud business unit at D&H, joins POD2112 to discuss the massive channel opportunity in XaaS and how vendors and solution providers can participate in the multibillion opportunity.





