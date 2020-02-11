Chef Serves Up Partner Program to Push Open DevOps Model

Company’s first program aimed at helping channel to sell 100% open-source portfolio

DevOps specialist Chef is rolling out a global partner program designed to enable the channel to take better advantage of the company’s open-source portfolio of tools.

The Lowdown: The Chef Partner Program comes more than eight months after Chef shifted from an open-core model – where proprietary tools were used alongside its open-source products – to one where those once-proprietary tools are now open source.

The Details: The Seattle-based company made the change in business models for based on the belief that open source is the best way to develop software and to clear up the confusion among customers and partners which products are open source and which aren’t. Now everything is open source.



The new partner program will open up opportunities for partners to focus on delivery, training, and support of the full stack of Chef’s open software and give them the tools and incentives to help organizations embrace the full Chef Enterprise Automation Stack, an integrated suite of automation technologies for enabling organizations to deliver hardened applications and IT systems on premises or in the cloud.



Highlights of the Chef Partner Program include:



>Tiers: The program offers the Principal, Senior, and Junior tiers, with the highest benefits and incentives going to those that drive customer adoption and benefits of the Enterprise Automation Stack.



>Full-margin recurring revenue model: Enables partners to grow revenue and own the customer lifecycle.



>Co-sell incentive model: This is for partner who don’t want to sell products as part of their services offerings.



>Co-marketing support: Lets partners leverage Chef’s customer outreach programs to find new customers.



>Not-for-resale licenses: Protects partner that want to offer trails and use Chef’s binaries for internal deployments.



>Special discounts: For ChefConf sponsorships and attendance.



>Tools and programs: For optimizing sales and technical enablement.

The Buzz: “One of the strongest drivers for Chef’s business model shift in April 2019 was to optimize alignment of our partners’ efforts to engage global enterprises with the full capabilities of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack,” said Vikram Ghosh, vice president of business development for Chef. “This new program helps ensure that customers get the most out of their Chef deployments, not only in terms of features and functions, but also with regards to partner-delivered services, content and ongoing collaboration from Chef and its partners.”



“2019 was a real turning point for Chef in terms of both its business model and its platform capabilities, driven by the creation of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack,” said Sharyl Jones, DevOps service manager at Indellient, a Chef partner. “We and our users appreciate the increased collaboration we have had with Chef, which will only be accelerated by the new partner program.”



“Chef’s shift to 100 percent open source enabled us to move from a tool-and-implementation-focused to a platform-and-solution-focused sales model, bringing us even closer to our customers and creating more value for everyone involved,” said Pradeep Nair, head of DevOps consulting at Relevance Labs, a Chef partner. “The new incentives and go-to-market resources introduced with this program further our commitment to Chef and help us further the reach of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack.”



“This program gives us the incentives and the resources we need to help ensure that the benefits of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack deployment are both well-exposed and well-understood by enterprises in New Zealand and the greater Asia Pacific region,” said Steve Wotten, CTO of NTT New Zealand, a Chef partner. “Its growing capabilities address a wide variety of critical needs for our customers and the new business model is driving accelerated engagement and collaboration among our users.”